Insider Buying: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Buys 177,158 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BigCommerce Stock Up 6.6 %

BIGC opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 196.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 256,783 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 67.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 449,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 181,222 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

