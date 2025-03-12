Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

