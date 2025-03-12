Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 4,504 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.86, for a total transaction of C$184,046.95.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$37.11 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

