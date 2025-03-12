Insider Selling: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells C$31,720.68 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.42 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Further Reading
