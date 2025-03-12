Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,027.40. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRA International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.67. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 178.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.