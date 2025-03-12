Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,671. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,295,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.