Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $73,576,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.