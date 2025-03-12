Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 2,563 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $20,837.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,981.68. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29.

On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,076.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,012.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of Funko stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $401.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 404,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Funko by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

