Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,943.63. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Heritage Global Trading Up 6.1 %

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,636. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,565,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

