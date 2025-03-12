Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 45,267 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.15), for a total transaction of £389,748.87 ($504,594.60).

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock traded up GBX 5.91 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 847.51 ($10.97). 22,148,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,247,584. The company has a market capitalization of £189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 847.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 584 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.30).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

HSBC Company Profile

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

