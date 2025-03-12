Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$587,880.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.7 %
LUG stock opened at C$41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.77 and a 12 month high of C$43.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
