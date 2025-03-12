Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CFO Sells 31,496 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

