Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 13,708 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

