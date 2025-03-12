Inspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

