Inspire Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

