Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $565.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.32 and a 200 day moving average of $551.56.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

