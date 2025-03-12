Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,143,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 490,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $354,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

