Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 20,188 shares.The stock last traded at $98.98 and had previously closed at $97.83.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.