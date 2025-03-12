Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,587,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 424,989 shares.The stock last traded at $20.38 and had previously closed at $20.39.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.