Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

