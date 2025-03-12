Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $481.06 and last traded at $472.94. Approximately 17,413,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,034,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.60.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.07.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.