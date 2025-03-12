Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 5.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.