Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSCM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

