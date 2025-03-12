Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Integral Ad Science (IAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) recently:

3/3/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/28/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/28/2025 – Integral Ad Science had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

