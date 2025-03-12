iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

