iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $62.57, with a volume of 228264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

