iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

