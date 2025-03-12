iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,235 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 23.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $162,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

