iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $871,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

