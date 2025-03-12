iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 12774126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.