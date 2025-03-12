iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Trimmed by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $124.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

