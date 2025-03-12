iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 498,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,031 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 344,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

