iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

