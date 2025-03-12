iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,480,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,345,000 after purchasing an additional 268,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.