iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 1743685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

