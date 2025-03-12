iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 1743685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

