iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 1743685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
