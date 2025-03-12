iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 177,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,472.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

