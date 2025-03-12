iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,773 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

