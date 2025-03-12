iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

