iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 104990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,969,000 after acquiring an additional 558,372 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 427,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after acquiring an additional 223,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 549,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,514 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

