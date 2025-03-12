iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $196.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

