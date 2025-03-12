iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 15699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

