Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Lowered by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,613 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

