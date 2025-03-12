James Blackie Sells 16,767 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 16,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $92,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 369,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,492.56. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, James Blackie sold 800 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $4,648.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James Blackie sold 3,609 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $23,025.42.

On Monday, February 10th, James Blackie sold 1,572 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $10,768.20.

On Monday, December 16th, James Blackie sold 8,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $55,680.00.

ON24 Stock Up 3.0 %

ON24 stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

