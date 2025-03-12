Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Raises Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 200.0% increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

