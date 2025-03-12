Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $157,103.40 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This trade represents a 13.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
