Jean-Marie Bourassa Sells 400,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$2,220,000.00.

5N Plus Price Performance

VNP traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.63. 356,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,395. The stock has a market cap of C$353.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

