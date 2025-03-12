Jet2’s (JET2) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.19) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 2,240 ($29.00) to GBX 2,385 ($30.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($26.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($26.89).

JET2 stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,382 ($17.89). 1,152,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,679 ($21.74). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,477.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

