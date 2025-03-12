Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.