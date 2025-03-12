Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after buying an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after buying an additional 319,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

