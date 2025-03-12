Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,435 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $246.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

